Medical condition may have led to car vs pole in Bourne

Medical condition may have led to car vs pole in Bourne

January 31, 2020

BOURNE – A medical condition may have caused a driver to lose control and strike a utility pole in Bourne around 8 PM. The crash happened on MacArthur Boulevard at Clay Pond Road. The victim was taken to Rhode Island Hospital trauma center in Providence with injuries. Eversource crews were on scene to replace the pole.

