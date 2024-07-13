You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Multiple injuries reported in head-on crash in Mashpee

Multiple injuries reported in head-on crash in Mashpee

July 12, 2024

David Curran/Satellite News Service/CWN

MASHPEE – Multiple injuries were reported in a head-on crash in Mashpee. The collision happened sometime after 8:30 PM at the intersection of Nathan Ellis Highway (Route 151) and Old Barnstable Road. One person was critically injured and rushed to Falmouth Hospital where a medical helicopter was requested to land. At least one other person was also taken to Falmouth Hospital with serious injuries. Mashpee Police called for crash reconstruction to investigate the crash. Police were urging motorists to avoid the area.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News, Top Story Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 