Multiple injuries reported in head-on crash in Mashpee

MASHPEE – Multiple injuries were reported in a head-on crash in Mashpee. The collision happened sometime after 8:30 PM at the intersection of Nathan Ellis Highway (Route 151) and Old Barnstable Road. One person was critically injured and rushed to Falmouth Hospital where a medical helicopter was requested to land. At least one other person was also taken to Falmouth Hospital with serious injuries. Mashpee Police called for crash reconstruction to investigate the crash. Police were urging motorists to avoid the area.