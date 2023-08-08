Special coverage: Multiple reports of flooding, lightning strikes and more as severe weather crosses Cape Cod

CAPE COD – Emergency officials were responding to numerous calls for help after severe storms crossed Cape Cod late Tuesday morning. Tornado warnings were issued in some areas but no confirmed touchdowns have been reported. Flooding from torrential rain appears to be the biggest problem. A number of reports of flooded basements have been reported and many roads are impassible due to flooding. “Turn around don’t drown”. Numerous lightning strikes were also reported across the region. Weather may have been a factor in a fire that damaged the roof of the Safelite Glass building at 420 Main Street (Route 28) in Falmouth. No injuries were reported. A car went off Route 6 in Sandwich and caught fire. Good Samaritans were able to pull the driver to safety. Eversource reports about 700 customers mostly in Sandwich, Mashpee and Barnstable without power.

Yarmouth Police report flooding on:

West Yarmouth Rd between Constance and Ivanhoe

– Silver Leaf and Berry Ave

– Turtle Cove Rd

– Winslow Gray at Long Pond Drive

– King’s Way Entrance

– Ansel Hallet Rd

Photos from Dennis and Harwich:



This slideshow requires JavaScript.

CWN will update this story as more information comes in.