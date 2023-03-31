DENNIS – Officials were called to this rear-end collision on Route 134 in Dennis around 1 PM Friday. No serious injuries were reported. The crash is under investigation by Dennis Police.
No serious injuries in rear-end collision on Route 134 in Dennis
March 31, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
