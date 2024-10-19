Video: Officials respond to crash involving mail truck on Route 39 in Harwich





HARWICH – Officials responded to a crash in Harwich shortly before 1:30 PM Saturday. According to reports, the driver of a Ford Escape SUV collided with a US Postal truck delivering mail at 1335 Route 39, between Queen Anne Road and Route 137. Harwich Fire and Rescue transported the injured driver to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. The mail truck driver was not injured. Harwich Police shut down Rt. 39 at Homes Road until the vehicles could be removed.

Top photo and video by Jake O’Callaghan/CWN; lower photo via Cape Cod Incidents/CWN

