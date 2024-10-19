HARWICH – Officials responded to a crash in Harwich shortly before 1:30 PM Saturday. According to reports, the driver of a Ford Escape SUV collided with a US Postal truck delivering mail at 1335 Route 39, between Queen Anne Road and Route 137. Harwich Fire and Rescue transported the injured driver to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. The mail truck driver was not injured. Harwich Police shut down Rt. 39 at Homes Road until the vehicles could be removed.
Top photo and video by Jake O’Callaghan/CWN; lower photo via Cape Cod Incidents/CWN
Video: Officials respond to crash involving mail truck on Route 39 in Harwich
October 19, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- CEO Of CVS Health Resigns
- Provincetown Hosts First Town Crier Competition
- LISTEN: New Treatment for Enlarged Prostate Taking Off with Mass General’s Dr. Shams Iqbal
- Ballot Question 6 Gets “No” from League of Women Voters
- Hyannis Open Streets Sunday, Roadway to Close
- La Nina Could Arrive Soon. Here’s What that Means for Winter Weather
- Cape Cod Resident Pleads Guilty In Federal Embezzlement Case
- Services Held This Week For Ethel Kennedy
- Cape Codder Announcing NBA Games
- Experts Identify Shark that Washed Up on Orleans Beach
- WATCH: Who are Electric Vehicles for? Can Mass. Phase Out New Fossil Fuel Cars by 2035?
- Centerville’s St. George Church Hosting Autumn Flu Clinics
- Boaters Advised To Exercise Caution While Cotuit Bay Dredging Is Underway