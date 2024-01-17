You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / One of two men arrested for Brockton restaurant shooting was apprehended in Hyannis

One of two men arrested for Brockton restaurant shooting was apprehended in Hyannis

January 16, 2024


HYANNIS – One of two men wanted for the execution style murder of a man at a Brockton sushi restaurant was arrested on Cape Cod Monday. Jamal Brazile, 18, of Brockton was arrested at a home in Hyannis. Officials say Brazile became combative and was found in possession of a loaded 9mm Smith and Wesson firearm at the Hyannis location. Brazile was charged with murder and illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition. Nathan Veiga, 21, of Brockton was charged with murder and accessory after the fact. The victim, 22-year-old Joe Araujo was shot and killed at the Hibachi Sushi Supreme Buffet restaurant in Brockton last Friday. The shooting was captured on chilling surveillance video. Prosecutors say Araujo and Veiga were in rival gangs. The D.A.’s office added that Brazile was in court last month for having an unlicensed firearm. They want to know how he was able to get another gun. Both suspects were ordered held without bail.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 