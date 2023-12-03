BARNSTABLE – At about 12:30 PM Sunday afternoon, there was a two-vehicle crash on Route 6A at Keveney lane in Barnstable. A Jeep Wrangler and a Ford Fusion collided. One driver was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Traffic was backed up in both directions on Route 6A until the scene was cleared. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN
One person injured in crash on Route 6A in Barnstable
December 3, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Over $3.4 Million Awarded for COVID Vaccination Costs
- 200,000 Gallons of Nuclear Wastewater Evaporated at Pilgrim Power Station
- Falmouth Christmas Parade Steps off Sunday
- VIDEO: Sunday Journal – Christmas Wishes and a Stellar Year with Child and Family Services
- Sunday Journal – New Invasive Tick on Martha’s Vineyard
- Eastham Holiday Festival & Toy Drive to Be Held in Early December
- OpenCape Appoints New Board of Director from Cape Cod Community College
- New Recreational Marijuana Store Opens in Brewster
- Video: Author Casey Sherman discusses the importance of filming in Provincetown, MA
- AAA Advising Safety for Christmas Tree Transport
- Route 6 Open After Eastham Crash
- Sewer Construction Resumes On Phinney’s Lane
- Updated with EPD statement: Multi-vehicle crash closes Route 6 in Eastham