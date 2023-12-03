One person injured in crash on Route 6A in Barnstable





BARNSTABLE – At about 12:30 PM Sunday afternoon, there was a two-vehicle crash on Route 6A at Keveney lane in Barnstable. A Jeep Wrangler and a Ford Fusion collided. One driver was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Traffic was backed up in both directions on Route 6A until the scene was cleared. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN