BOURNE – A smoky kitchen fire broke out in Bourne shortly before midnight Friday evening. Officials responded to 10 Maple Street to find heavy smoke showing from the residence. A police officer was able to use an extinguisher on a dishwasher and knock down most of the fire. Two people were taken to a hospital, at least one reportedly suffering from burns. Further details were not immediately available.
Developing: One person suffers burns in kitchen fire in Bourne
January 31, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
