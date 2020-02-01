You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Developing: One person suffers burns in kitchen fire in Bourne

Developing: One person suffers burns in kitchen fire in Bourne

January 31, 2020

BOURNE – A smoky kitchen fire broke out in Bourne shortly before midnight Friday evening. Officials responded to 10 Maple Street to find heavy smoke showing from the residence. A police officer was able to use an extinguisher on a dishwasher and knock down most of the fire. Two people were taken to a hospital, at least one reportedly suffering from burns. Further details were not immediately available.

