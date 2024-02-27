HYANNIS – One person was taken to Cape Cod Hospital after a two-vehicle crash on Iyannough Road (Route 132) in Hyannis shortly after 4 PM Monday. Following the collision, one of the vehicles struck a fence. Traffic was tied up in the area while the scene was worked. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.
One person taken to hospital, traffic tied up after crash on Route 132 in Hyannis
February 26, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
