One person taken to hospital, traffic tied up after crash on Route 132 in Hyannis

February 26, 2024

HYANNIS – One person was taken to Cape Cod Hospital after a two-vehicle crash on Iyannough Road (Route 132) in Hyannis shortly after 4 PM Monday. Following the collision, one of the vehicles struck a fence. Traffic was tied up in the area while the scene was worked. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.

