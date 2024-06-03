Orleans firefighters keep early morning brush fire from damaging a home





ORLEANS – A couple of Orleans Police officers helped in locating (and tried to help extinguish) a large brush fire on Keziahs Lane Monday morning around 4:00 AM. First reported as being on Kent’s Point, when officers arrived, flames could be seen on the opposite shore. A large area of woods was ablaze in close proximity to the lone house at the end of Keziahs Lane. Orleans Fire, along with multiple other agencies, including Eastham, Harwich and Chatham Fire all responded to put out the blaze. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Photos by Orleans Police/CWN