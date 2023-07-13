Updated 5:30 PM: Over 10,000 lose power on upper Cape



SANDWICH – Over 10,000 Eversource customers lost power around 2 PM Thursday. Most of the customers are in Sandwich with parts of Barnstable and Bourne also affected. There are reports of a downed primary power line in the area of Quaker Meetinghouse Road and Kiahs Way in Sandwich. Traffic lights are reported out and motorists are reminded that intersections without functioning lights should be treated as a four-way stop.

By 3 PM, the outage had been cut in half. Local fire departments were responding to reports of transformer explosions and small brush fires. It was not clear if these incidents were related to the outage.

By 3:30 PM. only about 2,000 customers remained out, mostly in Sandwich.

By 5:30 PM All power had been restored.

CWN received the following statement from Eversource spokesperson Chris McKinnon: Our crews are actively working to restore an outage affecting approximately 2,100 customers in the Sandwich and Bourne areas following an equipment issue along Quaker Meetinghouse Road. While crews work to make physical repairs to damaged equipment, our system operators are using remote switching capabilities to restore power to as many customers as quickly as safely possible, and have been able to restore power to the majority of customer initially affected by the outage.