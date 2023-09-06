HYANNIS – Barnstable Police report that on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, between the hours of 10:00 PM and 6:00 AM, Town of Barnstable contractor, Neuco, will be installing a new gas service on Bearses Way in Hyannis. As a result, local traffic will be reduced to a single-lane alternating within the vicinity of the work zone from approximately Route 28 to Enterprise Road. Traffic control will be onsite to assist motorists. As always, please slow down and use extreme caution when traveling through road construction areas, and follow posted safety and traffic signs.
Overnight gas line installation to reduce traffic on Bearse’s Way in Hyannis
September 6, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Overnight Gas Service Installation on Bearses Way
- Local Representatives Send Letter to Healey on Immigration Emergency
- Schedule Changes Made to Energy Service Rates
- Gov. Healey Activating National Guard to Help with Migrant Emergency
- Elder Services of Cape Cod Receives Grant For 55+ Job Trainings
- Cape Cod Leaders Prepared as Flu Season Arrives
- Regional Leaders Waiting on MassDEP for Final Determination on Pilgrim Wastewater
- Falmouth Takes Next Steps on Title 5 as Town Meeting Looms
- Wellfleet Cultural Council Accepting Applications For 2024 Arts And Culture Grants
- Cape Cod National Seashore Visitors Brought $750 Million In Revenue In 2022
- Barnstable County Dredge Program Searching for New Staff
- Another Offshore Wind Project Terminates Contracts, Plans to Rebid
- Three Cape Cod High Schools Ranked in Top 100 in State