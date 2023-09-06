Overnight gas line installation to reduce traffic on Bearse’s Way in Hyannis



HYANNIS – Barnstable Police report that on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, between the hours of 10:00 PM and 6:00 AM, Town of Barnstable contractor, Neuco, will be installing a new gas service on Bearses Way in Hyannis. As a result, local traffic will be reduced to a single-lane alternating within the vicinity of the work zone from approximately Route 28 to Enterprise Road. Traffic control will be onsite to assist motorists. As always, please slow down and use extreme caution when traveling through road construction areas, and follow posted safety and traffic signs.