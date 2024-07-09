You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Pedestrian airlifted after being struck by a car on Nantucket

Pedestrian airlifted after being struck by a car on Nantucket

July 9, 2024


NANTUCKETFrom Nantucket Police: On Tuesday at approximately 6:54 AM, the Nantucket Police  Fire Departments responded to the area of 51 Tom Nevers Road for a reported motor vehicle vs pedestrian crash. The reporting person was the operator of the involved motor vehicle. He is identified as Brendan Lafferty of Nantucket. The pedestrian in this crash is identified as Steven Cohen of Nantucket. They were the only two people involved in the incident. Cohen was transported to Nantucket Cottage Hospital by the Nantucket Fire Department and later flow off the island by the United State Coast Guard. The crash is being investigated by the Nantucket Police Department and Massachusetts State Police. The operator will be charged with several motor vehicle infractions.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 