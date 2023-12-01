Pedestrian struck and seriously injured in Bourne



BOURNE – From Bourne Police: On Thursday November 30, 2023 at approximately 4:47 PM, the Bourne Police responded to a motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian in the area of 880 Sandwich Road.

A 2008 Volvo C30 struck a male pedestrian that was crossing the road. The driver of the Volvo was a 65-year-old woman from Sandwich. The male pedestrian was a 72-year-old Bourne Resident. The pedestrian had serious injuries but were not believed to be life threatening. Bourne Rescue responded transported the male pedestrian to an area hospital.

Sandwich Road was shut down between Adams Street and Commonwealth Avenue for approximately two hours as the Bourne Police, the Cape Cod Regional Law Enforcement Council Crash Reconstruction Team and the Barnstable County Bureau of Criminal Investigation processed the scene.