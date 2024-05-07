You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Pickup crashes into pole and catches fire in Falmouth

Pickup crashes into pole and catches fire in Falmouth

May 7, 2024

Falmouth Fire-Rescue/CWN


FALMOUTH – Falmouth Fire-Rescue reports that at approximately 4:15 AM Tuesday, a pick-up struck a pole in the vicinity of 825 West Falmouth Hwy. The single occupant of the vehicle was found outside of the vehicle and was evaluated for injuries. The vehicle caught fire and due to the extensive damage to the pole, created an unsafe condition for firefighters to extinguish the fire until Eversource MA could arrive and confirm the power was secured. The occupant refused treatment and was released from the scene. Fire personnel eventually were able to extinguish the fire and the damage was confined to the vehicle, pole, and utility cables.

