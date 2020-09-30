HYANNIS – A twin-engine plane landed safely at Barnstsble Municipal Airport just after 2 PM Wednrsday aftet reporting an issue with the landing gear. The pilot was the only one on board and was not injured. Airport crash personnel and Hyannis firefighters were standing by as the plane landed. It was then towed to a hangar to be inspected.
Plane lands safely at Hyannis after reporting landing gear issue
September 30, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
