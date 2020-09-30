You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Plane lands safely at Hyannis after reporting landing gear issue

Plane lands safely at Hyannis after reporting landing gear issue

September 30, 2020

Tim Caldwell/CWN

HYANNIS – A twin-engine plane landed safely at Barnstsble Municipal Airport just after 2 PM Wednrsday aftet reporting an issue with the landing gear. The pilot was the only one on board and was not injured. Airport crash personnel and Hyannis firefighters were standing by as the plane landed. It was then towed to a hangar to be inspected.

