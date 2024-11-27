Plymouth driver arrested after allegedly using circular driveway to avoid stopped school bus, nearly hitting a child

PLYMOUTH – From Plymouth Police: On Friday November 22nd at approximately 8:45 AM, the Plymouth Police Department received a report of a motor vehicle that had utilized the caller’s circular driveway to pass a school bus that had its red lights activated.

A video, that was shared on social media and local media outlets, was provided by the caller that clearly shows a white SUV using their driveway to pass the lawfully stopped school bus while it was picking up students. Further review of the video showed the SUV nearly striking the callers 10-year-old son.

As a result of the follow-up investigation, on Wednesday Plymouth Police arrested 59-year-old Plymouth resident Brenda Mello on the following charges.

Failure to stop for a school bus

Reckless operation of a motor vehicle

Assault by means of a dangerous weapon.

Mello is expected to be arraigned in Plymouth District Court later Wednesday.