Albies and Bonito May Become Regulated Soon

April 8, 2025

BARNSTABLE – False Albacore and Atlantic Bonito might become limited for fishing in an East Coast first.

The two species are common in the Atlantic, but regulators are considering proactive action to keep their numbers up.

Minimum catch size would be 16 inches with a limit of 5 fish per angler. 

If the Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries approves the rules this spring, it would make Massachusetts the only Atlantic-facing state with fishing limits on the two species.

Written comment will be accepted on these proposals through 5PM on Sunday, March 16.

An in-person meeting on the changes will be held at the Massachusetts Maritime Academy on Tuesday, March 11. 

