Plymouth firefighters’ quick action prevents wind-aided fire from damaging nearby homes

PLYMOUTH – Chief Neil Foley reports that the Plymouth Fire Department knocked down a structure fire Wednesday night that extended to a second building and also touched off a small brush fire.

There were no injuries, and no one was displaced.

Windy, cold conditions fueled the fire and threatened a cluster of homes near Alden Street, but firefighters’ quick actions meant those homes were not affected.

First-responding crews encountered heavy fire in a two-story garage building behind 14 Alden St. when they arrived just after 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13. Immediately those crews struck a second alarm and called for more resources.

“The first-arriving companies made a quick decision to call for backup and having all that manpower made all the difference,” Chief Foley said.

The fire would extend to a neighboring outbuilding on the property, and a brush fire then started 500 feet away.

“[Additional crews] were able to contain the fire to the outbuildings and avoid the occupied structures,” Chief Foley said of the added crews on scene.

About five other homes nearby were at risk, Chief Foley said, but ultimately they weren’t damaged.

The bulk of the fire was knocked down within an hour.

Plymouth crews were the only ones on the scene. Station coverage was provided by firefighters from Bourne, Carver, Duxbury and Kingston.