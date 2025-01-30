Plymouth Police report two large drug busts

PLYMOUTH – Plymouth Police have announced two large drug busts recently:



Plymouth Police Arrest Two for Drug Trafficking 🚔

On Tuesday, January 28, 2025, Officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle idling on Thomas Ave. Upon arrival, officers identified the driver as Melik Harrison and passenger Tyre Wade. As officers approached, Melik made some suspicious movements and was ordered out of the vehicle, a small baggie containing what appeared to be cocaine was discovered on the ground. Additional officers arrived as multiple individuals exited a nearby residence, causing a disturbance. Officers maintained control of the scene, and further investigation revealed suspected narcotics in both the vehicle and in the possession of the suspects.

A search of the rear prisoner compartment where Melik was detained uncovered multiple bags of crack cocaine and Fentanyl. Tyre was also found in possession of individually packaged baggies of crack cocaine and Fentanyl following a K9 search.

In total, officers seized over 24.5 grams of cocaine and 13.2 grams of Fentanyl, along with a digital scale and multiple cell phones, which were consistent with narcotics distribution. Both suspects were arrested and charged with:

Drug, Possess Class B, Subsequent Offense

Drug, Possess to Distribute. Class B Subsequent Offense.

Drug, Possess Class A, Subsequent Offense

Fentanyl Trafficking in more than 10 Grams

Drug, Possess to Distribute. Class A Subsequent Offense



Plymouth Police Execute Search Warrants, Arrest Suspect for Drug Distribution 🚔

On Wednesday, January 29, 2025, the Plymouth Police Narcotics Unit executed two search warrants following an investigation into the distribution of crack cocaine. The warrants, obtained from Plymouth District Court, authorized the search of Alan Fortes, his residence, and his motor vehicle. Officers conducted surveillance and initiated a motor vehicle stop on Water Street, where Fortes was taken into custody. Meanwhile, a second team executed a search at a residence, gaining entry after no response. Inside, detectives discovered digital scales with cocaine residue and glassine baggies, consistent with drug packaging and distribution.

During booking at Plymouth Police HQ, K9 Oakley alerted to narcotics concealed on Fortes’ body, leading to the discovery of a 14.7g bag of crack cocaine. The substance was field-tested and confirmed to be crack cocaine. Additional evidence collected included multiple cell phones, packaging materials, and weight calibrators, further supporting drug distribution activity. Fortes was booked and charged with:

Possession of a Class B Substance (Crack Cocaine)

Possession with Intent to Distribute Class B (Crack Cocaine).

The Plymouth Police Department remains committed to keeping our community safe and preventing the spread of dangerous substances.