Plymouth Police warn of “loved one” scam making rounds again

– The Plymouth Police Department and surrounding communities have received reports of senior residence being targeted by scammers seeking money to help a loved one get out of trouble.

In this scam, residence are called and notified a lived one is in jail and in need of significant bail money up to $20,000. A driver, sometimes posing as a ride share driver, is then sent to the victim’s home to pick up the sum of money so their loved one can be released from jail.

All residents should be advised to

NEVER

give cash or check to anyone you do not know. Bail money will never be collected from you at home. Bail transactions only take place at a police station or courthouse. All residents are strongly encouraged to notify their senior family members of friends of this scam.

Should you receive a call like this, simply ignore it, and notify your local Police Department who can assist you in verifying the call. A call to the loved one involved and also re-assure you they are not in need of help.