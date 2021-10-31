Power outages up slightly overnight

CAPE COD – Overnight storms that prompted a severe thunderstorm warning about 2:30 AM caused no damage but did knock out power to a small amount of customers. As of 9 AM about 500 customers were out on Cape Cod up from 250 at out 11 PM check last night. 150 of those were in Barnstable and another 150 were in Dennis. Utility crews continue to work diligently to restore service.