CAPE COD – Overnight storms that prompted a severe thunderstorm warning about 2:30 AM caused no damage but did knock out power to a small amount of customers. As of 9 AM about 500 customers were out on Cape Cod up from 250 at out 11 PM check last night. 150 of those were in Barnstable and another 150 were in Dennis. Utility crews continue to work diligently to restore service.
Power outages up slightly overnight
October 31, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Aspen Dental To Provide Free Care To Veterans
- Redistricting Changes Cape & Islands State Senate Seat
- Eversource Continues Work To Restore Power On Cape & Islands
- FDA Paves Way for Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccinations in Children
- Barnstable Officials Outline Town Elections
- Eversource: Power Restoration On-Track
- 500 State Workers Suspended, Left Jobs Due to Vaccine Order
- Updated: Multiple Towns Accepting Storm Debris
- Barnstable County Working on Post-Storm Clean-Up
- Sunday Journal – Director of the Massachusetts Alternative Septic System Test Center Brian Baumgaertel
- Sunday Journal – Breast Cancer Awareness: Mammograms with Dr. Stamatia Destounis
- Sunday Journal – Wellfleet Oyster Shell Recycling with Joshua Gee
- Mayflower Wind Marathon Weekend Cancelled