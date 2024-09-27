Promotional ceremony held at Bourne Fire



BOURNE – Bourne Fire is proud to announce 5 promotions all the way from Lieutenant, to Chief of Department. Along with the promotions, they recognized multiple members for service of 20 plus years.

There was an incredible turnout, and they would like to not only congratulate all members who earned these positions, but thank all who took the time out of their days to come celebrate. These positions are well deserved.

Promotions are listed below, and once again, congratulations gentlemen!

David Pelonzi: Chief of Department

Joe Carrara: Assistant Chief

Kyle Lima: Deputy Fire Chief ( Group 3 )

Josh Barrette: Lieutenant ( Group 1 )

Scott Labelle: Fire Inspector ( Lieutenant)

Top photo by Bourne Fire/CWN, right photo by Bourne Police/CWN