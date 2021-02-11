You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Red Cross providing shelter after wood stove fire displaced one in Yarmouth

Red Cross providing shelter after wood stove fire displaced one in Yarmouth

February 11, 2021

Yarmouth Fire/CWN

YARMOUTH – At 1:47 AM Thursday, Yarmouth Fire Department received a 911 call for a smoke detector alerting and a smell of something burning at a residence on Rose Road. Crews arrived and found a fire in the wall behind a wood stove. The wall was cut open and fire extinguished.

The Dennis Fire Department assisted on scene as well as proving an ambulance to cover HQ, while the Harwich Fire Department Engine covered HQ as well.

The homewoner was not injured but was assisted by Red Cross with temporary housing.

