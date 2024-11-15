Red Flag Warning for extreme fire danger Friday

Red Flag Warning

URGENT – FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

301 PM EST Thu Nov 14 2024

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 6 PM EST FRIDAY FOR SOUTHERN NEW ENGLAND…

The National Weather Service in Boston/Norton has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 7 AM to 6 PM EST Friday.

* AFFECTED AREA…All of Massachusetts east of the Berkshires, northern Connecticut, and all of Rhode Island.

* TIMING…From 7 AM to 6 PM EST Friday.

* WINDS…Northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 20 percent.

* TEMPERATURES…the 50s.

* IMPACTS…Any fire that develops will catch and spread quickly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. Any fires that start may spread rapidly and become difficult to extinguish.