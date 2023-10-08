DARTMOUTH – Two people were reportedly rescued after their sailboat capsized in very rough seas in Buzzards Bay sometime after 3 PM Sunday. The incident happened in the bay off Allen Pond in Dartmouth. The Buzzards Bay Task Force was activated bringing in vessels from Marion, Mattapoisett and Wareham. The victims were brought to shore to be evaluated by EMTs but appeared to have escaped any serious injury.
Report: Two rescued after sailboat capsizes in rough waters of Buzzards Bay
October 8, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
