You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Report: Two rescued after sailboat capsizes in rough waters of Buzzards Bay

Report: Two rescued after sailboat capsizes in rough waters of Buzzards Bay

October 8, 2023

Courtesy of TowBoatUS New Bedford – Capt. Clint Allen/CWN

DARTMOUTH – Two people were reportedly rescued after their sailboat capsized in very rough seas in Buzzards Bay sometime after 3 PM Sunday. The incident happened in the bay off Allen Pond in Dartmouth. The Buzzards Bay Task Force was activated bringing in vessels from Marion, Mattapoisett and Wareham. The victims were brought to shore to be evaluated by EMTs but appeared to have escaped any serious injury.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 