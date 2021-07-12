You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Rescuers use Stokes Basket to carryout fall victim at West End Breakwater in Provincetown

Rescuers use Stokes Basket to carryout fall victim at West End Breakwater in Provincetown

July 12, 2021

A full view of the West End Breakwater from the end of Commercial Street to Long Point

PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown Fire and Rescue personnel used a Stokes Basket to carry a man who reportedly fell about 30 yards out on the West End Breakwater to an ambulance. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with a possible head injury. This is the latest in a long series of mishaps along the popular walking route to Long Point.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 