PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown Fire and Rescue personnel used a Stokes Basket to carry a man who reportedly fell about 30 yards out on the West End Breakwater to an ambulance. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with a possible head injury. This is the latest in a long series of mishaps along the popular walking route to Long Point.
Rescuers use Stokes Basket to carryout fall victim at West End Breakwater in Provincetown
July 12, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
