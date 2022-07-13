You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / RV goes up in flames at Sandy Neck in West Barnstable

RV goes up in flames at Sandy Neck in West Barnstable

July 13, 2022

Jim Fowler/CWN

Brian Beardsley/CWN

WEST BARNSTABLE – A recreational vehicle went up in flames on Sandy Neck in West Barnstable. The camper was fully involved when fire crews arrived on scene after the 8:45 AM Wednesday. No injuries were reported. West Barnstable and Sandwich fire departments worked the scene. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 