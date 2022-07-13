WEST BARNSTABLE – A recreational vehicle went up in flames on Sandy Neck in West Barnstable. The camper was fully involved when fire crews arrived on scene after the 8:45 AM Wednesday. No injuries were reported. West Barnstable and Sandwich fire departments worked the scene. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
RV goes up in flames at Sandy Neck in West Barnstable
July 13, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
