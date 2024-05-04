You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Sandwich firefighters keep brush fire from getting to houses

May 4, 2024

SANDWICH – A brush fire scarred about an acre in Sandwich. Firefighters responded to the area of Camp Good News and were able to keep the flames from reaching any houses. No injuries were reported. It was not clear how the fire started.

