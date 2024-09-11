Sandwich Police seek suspect in online scam

SANDWICH – The Sandwich Police are currently investigating an online scam.

This incident took place on August 29, 2024, between the hours of 6:00 PM & 6:40 PM in the area of Ploughed Neck Road.

Attached are photos of the suspect, a male party with long black hair.

Any information that can help identify this individual or if you have video footage in the area that will assist with the investigation, please contact Detective Cotter at the Sandwich Police Department at 508-888-1212 x1384 or email [email protected].