You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Sandwich Police seek suspect in online scam

Sandwich Police seek suspect in online scam

September 11, 2024

SANDWICH – The Sandwich Police are currently investigating an online scam.

This incident took place on August 29, 2024, between the hours of 6:00 PM & 6:40 PM in the area of Ploughed Neck Road.

Attached are photos of the suspect, a male party with long black hair.

Any information that can help identify this individual or if you have video footage in the area that will assist with the investigation, please contact Detective Cotter at the Sandwich Police Department at 508-888-1212 x1384 or email [email protected].

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 