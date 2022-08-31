You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / School bus crashes into tree in Harwich

School bus crashes into tree in Harwich

August 31, 2022



HARWICH – A school bus reportedly crashed into a utility pole on Bay Road in Harwich just before 5:30 PM Wednesday. There were no students on Monomoy Regional School District bus. The driver was extricated and taken to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Harwich Police are investigating if a medical condition contributed to the crash. Further details were not immediately available.

