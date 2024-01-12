You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / School bus, two cars involved in crash in Hyannis

School bus, two cars involved in crash in Hyannis

January 12, 2024



HYANNIS – A school bus and a two cars collided in Hyannis sometime after 3 PM Friday. The crash happened on Barnstable Road near Louis Street. A Kia Stinger sedan was at the front of the bus with a Toyota Sienna minivan was in the rear. According to reports, there were about 18 students on the bus all of whom were unjured. The children were transferred to another to complete their trip. All drivers were evaluated but appeared to have escaped any serious injury. Traffic was detoured around the scene until the vehicles could be towed. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN

