YARMOUTH – A small fire was reported at DiParma Italian Table on Route 28 in Yarmouth about 10:30 AM Monday. The fire was reportedly discovered in a back room of the restaurant and quickly knocked down. The restaurant was closed at the time and no injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.
Small fire reported at DiParma Italian Table in Yarmouth
August 16, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
