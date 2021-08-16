You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Small fire reported at DiParma Italian Table in Yarmouth

Small fire reported at DiParma Italian Table in Yarmouth

August 16, 2021

YARMOUTH – A small fire was reported at DiParma Italian Table on Route 28 in Yarmouth about 10:30 AM Monday. The fire was reportedly discovered in a back room of the restaurant and quickly knocked down. The restaurant was closed at the time and no injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 