Smoke condition prompts evacuation of Cumberland Farms store in Hyannis

January 18, 2024

HYANNIS – A smoke condition prompted the evacuation of the Cumberland Farms store at Iyannough Road (Route 132) and Bearse’s Way early Thursday afternoon. Firefighters traced the problem to a burned out belt on a HVAC unit. No injuries were reported.

