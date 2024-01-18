HYANNIS – A smoke condition prompted the evacuation of the Cumberland Farms store at Iyannough Road (Route 132) and Bearse’s Way early Thursday afternoon. Firefighters traced the problem to a burned out belt on a HVAC unit. No injuries were reported.
Smoke condition prompts evacuation of Cumberland Farms store in Hyannis
January 18, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Forty-Eight New Police Officers Graduation From Plymouth Academy
- State Announces Pair Of New Hires To Assist In Migrant Integration
- Annual Report Continues To Go After Cape Cod Water Quality
- Falmouth County Delegate Dan Gessen Activated for National Guard
- Barnstable County Executes $2M for Affordable Housing
- Cape Cod Schools Share in State Cultural Grants
- Xiarhos Running for Third State Rep. Term
- Healey’s New Climate Science Office Includes Falmouth Voice
- Barnstable High School Chosen As Host Site For Coast Guard JROTC Course
- Study Finds Massachusetts The Third Most Expensive State For Business Start-Ups
- State Approves Changes To Reimbursement Of Childcare Providers
- Falmouth Supports Steamship Authority Voting Changes
- Baskin’s Ace Hardware Moves In to Orleans Christmas Tree Shops Location