State Fire Marshal says no working smoke detectors at fatal house fire scene on Nantucket

NANTUCKET – Investigators found no working smoke alarms at the scene of this week’s fatal fire on Green Meadows Drive, said Nantucket Fire Chief Michael Cranson, Nantucket Police Chief Jody D. Kasper, State Fire Marshal Jon M. Davine, and Cape & Islands District Attorney Robert J. Galibois.

The man died of his injuries after Nantucket firefighters rescued him from the single-family home on the night of Nov. 5. He was identified as 62-year-old Peter S. Gurley.

“Smoke alarms are fundamental life safety tools and I’m urging all our residents to be sure they’re in place on every level of your home,” said Chief Cranson. “Many tragic events like this one can be prevented with working alarms. If your alarms take alkaline batteries, be sure to change the batteries twice a year when you change your clocks. While you’re at it, check the manufacturing date printed on the back. Replace smoke alarms after 10 years, and test them every month to be sure you and the people you love are protected.”

The Nantucket Fire Department responded to the scene at about 7:30 on Tuesday night, immediately initiating a search for occupants while working to contain and extinguish the fire. During their search, firefighters located the sole occupant of the home, removed him from the structure, provided emergency medical care, and transported him to Nantucket Cottage Hospital. Tragically, he later passed away.

First responders also found a dog within the residence. The dog was stabilized on-site and transported to Offshore Animal Hospital for further care.

The origin and cause of the fire are being investigated by the Nantucket Fire Department, Nantucket Police Department, State Police fire investigators assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s office, and State Police assigned to the Cape & Islands District Attorney’s office. They are supported by the Department of Fire Services’ Code Compliance & Enforcement Unit.

Collectively, they determined that the fire began in the living room, located at the front right of the first floor. In that area, they located smoking materials and a power strip that powered several electrical devices including an aftermarket phone charge. Neither of these ignition sources could be ruled out. They also located six disabled smoke alarms that had been removed from their bases, contained dead batteries, or had no batteries at all.

“About half of last year’s residential fire deaths in Massachusetts took place in homes without working smoke alarms,” said State Fire Marshal Davine. “If you need help installing, maintaining, testing, or replacing your alarms, contact your local fire department. Please don’t let another day go by without them.”