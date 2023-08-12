You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / State Police K9s on both islands for special events

State Police K9s on both islands for special events

August 12, 2023


BOSTON, MACanine members of the MSP’s Bomb Squad (and their human Trooper partners) are working on Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard this weekend as part of security packages for two events. Kermit, who is on Nantucket to protect participants and guests attending the Boston Pops concert to benefit the island’s Cottage Hospital, enjoyed a quiet moment on the beach before the start of his workday. Meanwhile, Koala, Doyle and Clifford boarded an MSP Marine Unit boat for the Vineyard to as part of MSP’s deployment to assist the United States Secret Service with the Vice President’s visit to the island. State Police Bomb Squad’ Troopers and their explosive ordnance detection dogs, who are based at Massachusetts Department of Fire Services, play a critical role in MSP large-event security and dignitary protection operations.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 