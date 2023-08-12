BOSTON, MA – Canine members of the MSP’s Bomb Squad (and their human Trooper partners) are working on Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard this weekend as part of security packages for two events. Kermit, who is on Nantucket to protect participants and guests attending the Boston Pops concert to benefit the island’s Cottage Hospital, enjoyed a quiet moment on the beach before the start of his workday. Meanwhile, Koala, Doyle and Clifford boarded an MSP Marine Unit boat for the Vineyard to as part of MSP’s deployment to assist the United States Secret Service with the Vice President’s visit to the island. State Police Bomb Squad’ Troopers and their explosive ordnance detection dogs, who are based at Massachusetts Department of Fire Services, play a critical role in MSP large-event security and dignitary protection operations.
State Police K9s on both islands for special events
August 12, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
