Steamship Authority ferry breaks loose from dock in Woods Hole



FALMOUTH – The Steamship Authority reports that shortly after 5 PM Thursday, a ferry, the M/V Sankaty, broke loose from the dock at the Authority’s Woods Hole Terminal. The ferry drifted a short distance before coming to rest at the dock of the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, which is located to the north of the Authority’s terminal.

The vessel had tied up for the day and was not in service at the time, so there were no crew, passengers, or vehicles on board. Initial reports indicate there was no damage to either the vessel or the WHOI dock, and no injuries have been reported.

Thanks to the quick work of the Authority’s crews, the vessel has now been returned to its berth. The vessel has been cleared to sail by the U.S. Coast Guard and will remain on its normal schedule on Friday. An engineer will remain on board overnight to monitor the vessel.

No canceled trips or other operational changes resulted from this incident. The M/V Governor did cancel trips for the evening, but that was the result of weather conditions. Trips are also being diverted from the Oak Bluffs Terminal to the Vineyard Haven Terminal, but that is due to a power outage in Oak Bluffs.

The Authority is reviewing the facts surrounding this event, and more information will be released as it is available.