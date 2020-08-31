Steamship Authority statement on 2nd employee testing positive for COVID-19

WOODS HOLE – A second Steamship Authority vessel employee in as many days has tested positive for COVID-19, the Authority was informed Saturday. The positive test result will cause some changes to the Authority’s schedule on Sunday, August 30, 2020, to ensure the safety of its crewmembers and passengers.

The Authority is not disclosing the employee’s name or position within the company to ensure their private health information remains confidential.

The employee who learned of their positive test result on Saturday has recently worked on both the M/V Woods Hole and the M/V Governor. It has not been determined if this situation is linked to the positive test result of the M/V Woods Hole vessel employee that the Authority announced on Friday. However, out of an abundance of caution and given the proximity of the two incidents, the Authority is taking the following steps to limit possible spread of the disease between its crewmembers, to ensure its continuity of its operations, and to maintain the safety of the public and its employees:

The M/V Woods Hole, which is currently on the Nantucket run, will be removed from service on Sunday, August 30, 2020 and will move to the Authority’s Fairhaven maintenance facility for berthing. The vessel’s first round trip has been canceled; the Authority is attempting to run additional service with a replacement vessel on Sunday on the Nantucket run in its place.

The first three trips of the M/V Governor will be canceled between Woods Hole and Vineyard Haven on Sunday, August 30, 2020. The vessel is scheduled to make its 12:20 p.m. departure from Woods Hole and all the subsequent trips for the day.

The employee last worked on the M/V Governor on Saturday, August 29, 2020, and on the M/V Woods Hole on the shift ending with the vessel’s 11:30 a.m. arrival in Hyannis on Friday, August 28, 2020.

Both vessels will be cleaned by outside vendors on Sunday as a supplement to the daily cleanings that all Authority vessels currently undergo. As a reminder, terminal employees and vessel crews thoroughly clean and disinfect all high-touch areas, including hand railings, table tops, door handles, seats, faucets, and toilets, multiple times a day. Additional crews are also assigned to perform cleaning and disinfecting measures on board each vessel overnight.

As with Friday’s reported positive test result, this employee was unlikely to have prolonged exposure with any member of the public during the employee’s work hours due to their typical work duties. The Authority will continue to work closely with public health officials in Barnstable County to guide its efforts to share information and public health recommendations with passengers and Steamship employees who may have come into contact with the employee.

Employees have been instructed that, under no circumstances, should they come to work while they are sick, both for their safety as well as the safety of the crew and traveling public. Additionally, employees have been instructed to wear cloth face coverings, to wash their hands frequently and use hand sanitizer. Vessel employees also undergo a health screening by a medical professional prior to each watch.

“Although I know the inconvenience Sunday’s trip cancelations will cause for our customers, I believe it is a necessary step to take for the general welfare of our customers and crews,” General Manager Robert B. Davis said. “Our employees have done an extraordinary job following our COVID-19 protocols thus far, for which I am grateful. However, given the proximity of these two test results and the number of crew members who have potentially been exposed, these temporary operational changes are the best way to ensure the health and safety of everyone.”

The Authority will continue to monitor the situation on Sunday and additional announcements about any potential further schedule changes will be forthcoming.