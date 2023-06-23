You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Tractor-trailer fire closes Route 6 westbound in Yarmouth

Tractor-trailer fire closes Route 6 westbound in Yarmouth

June 22, 2023

Cape Cod Incidents/CWN

YARMOUTH – A tractor-trailer fire shutdown a section of Route 6 in Yarmouth shortly before 9 PM Thursday. The fire was reported westbound in the rest area between Union Street (Exit 75) and Willow Street (Exit 72). All westbound traffic was being detoured off at exit 75. No injuries were reported. Westbound Route 6 reopened just before 10:30 PM.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 