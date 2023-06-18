Traffic stop in Hyannis leads to arrest for illegal firearm



HYANNIS – Barnstable Police report that at approximately 10:20 PM on Friday June 16th, 2023 Officer Thomas Corbett was on patrol monitoring traffic on Main St. in Hyannis. At this time, Officer Corbett observed a blue 2011 Infinity sedan with no front license plate pass by him headed east on Main St. Due to the license plate violation, Corbett pulled behind the Infinity and then conducted a Registry of Motor Vehicle computer check of the car’s rear license plate. The RMV computer check showed that the registered owner of the vehicle did not possess an active Massachusetts license.

Officer Corbett then conducted a motor vehicle stop on Main St. near Camp St. The operator and registered owner of the blue Infinity, 21 year old Hyannis resident Deandre Bennett, admitted to Officer Corbett that he should not be driving based on his license status. Bennett further informed Officer Corbett that he had a firearm in the vehicle. Officer Corbett safely removed Bennett from the vehicle and continued his investigation regarding the stop.

Upon further investigation, Deandre Bennett was subsequently arrested and charged with Carrying a Loaded Firearm Without a License, Possession of Ammunition Without an FID Card, Larceny of a Firearm, and Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle. Bennett was later released on personal recognizance. He is scheduled to be arraigned in Barnstable District Court on Tuesday June 20th.