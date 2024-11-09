Truro Police seek vehicle in hit & run crash



TRURO – The Truro Police Department is investigating a hit and run motor vehicle accident that occurred in the area of Shore Road and Old Firehouse Road, on Saturday, November 9, 2024, between the hours of 1:45 AM and 3:15 AM. The suspect vehicle involved left the scene of the accident, and debris from the scene indicates that the vehicle involved was dark orange or brown. The suspect vehicle will have significant front-end-damage, especially to the passenger side. The picture above is a piece of the bumper from the suspect vehicle recovered at the scene.

If you have any information regarding this incident or any video surveillance footage from the area, please contact the Truro Police Department at 508-487-8730.