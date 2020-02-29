Two arrested on drug charges in Wareham



WAREHAM – On Friday February 28, at about 11:20 a.m., Wareham Police detectives stopped a vehicle on Glen Charlie Road as part of an investigation into illegal narcotic sales in the Shangri-La area. During the stop detectives seized the following items;

16.4 grams of suspected crack cocaine

20.5 grams of suspected cocaine

1 gram of suspected heroin

1 digital scale

Over $950.00 cash

4 cell phones

Box of sandwich bags

Two individuals in the car were placed under arrest, Robert Ward (59) of Stoughton, is charged with trafficking in cocaine over 36 grams, possession with intent to distribute a Class “A” drug, subsequent offense, and conspiracy to violate drug laws. Johna Fonseca (40) of Wareham is charged with trafficking in cocaine over 36 grams, possession with intent to distribute a Class “A” drug, and conspiracy to violate drug laws. The detectives were assisted by patrol officers at the scene.

Mr. Ward was arrested less than a year ago after a raid at 6 Bartlett Lane in East Wareham. In that incident Mr. Ward was charged with having over 500 grams of suspected cocaine.

Chief of Police John Walcek said, “While it is frustrating to have to rearrest individuals, I am proud of our officers’ relentless pursuit of lawbreakers.”