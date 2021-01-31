You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Two-car crash sends one vehicle into a house in Harwich

January 31, 2021

HARWICH – A two-vehicle crash sent one of the vehicles into a house. The crash happened about 5 PM Sunday on Depot Road at Great Western Road. One of the drivers was taken to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. No one in the house was injured. A building inspector was called to check the damage. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Harwich Police.

