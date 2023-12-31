PROVINCETOWN – A vehicle struck a utility pole in Provincetown shortly before 11 AM Sunday. The crash happened on Winslow Street just in from Bradford Street. Two people were evaluated by EMTs. The vehicle had to be towed from the scene. Provincetown Police are investigating the crash. Further details were not immediately available.
Two evaluated after vehicle strikes pole in Provincetown
December 31, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
