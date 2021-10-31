You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Two injured in crash in Hyannis

Two injured in crash in Hyannis

October 31, 2021

John P. Carroll/CWN

HYANNIS – At about 1:45 PM Sunday afternoon, there was a two vehicle crash at Phinneys Lane
and Old Strawberry Hill Road in Hyannis involving a Hummer SUV and a Kia Sorrento. Two people parties were transported to Cape Cod Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. Three others were treated at the scene. Firefighters mitigated a fuel spill from one of the vehicles. Phinneys Lane was closed until the scene was cleared. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.

