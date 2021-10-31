HYANNIS – At about 1:45 PM Sunday afternoon, there was a two vehicle crash at Phinneys Lane
and Old Strawberry Hill Road in Hyannis involving a Hummer SUV and a Kia Sorrento. Two people parties were transported to Cape Cod Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. Three others were treated at the scene. Firefighters mitigated a fuel spill from one of the vehicles. Phinneys Lane was closed until the scene was cleared. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.
Two injured in crash in Hyannis
October 31, 2021
