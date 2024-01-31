HYANNIS – Two contractors were reportedly struck by a car in Hyannis about 11:30 AM Wednesday. The Lexus Sedan than struck a traffic light control box knocking out the lights. The crash happened on Iyannough Road (Route 132) by the entrance to the Capetown Plaza across from the Cape Cod Mall. Both pedestrians and the vehicle driver were transported to Cape Cod Hospital. None of the injuries appeared life-threatening. Motorists should expect delays in the area due to the signal light failure. Remember to treat malfunction traffic lights as a four-way stop. The crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN
New details: Car strikes two contractors, traffic light control box on Route 132 in Hyannis
January 31, 2024
