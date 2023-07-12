Two Sandwich men facing drug charges



SANDWICH – From Sandwich Police: On Wednesday July 12, 2023 at approximately 8:00 AM, Officer Huska responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle which had been parked overnight at a business. After Locating the vehicle and their occupants, Officer Huska alerted to several items in view. This sparked further investigation which lead to the location and seizure of illegal narcotics and paraphernalia. A 30-year-old male from Boston was arrested and charged with Possession of Class A Drug, Possession of Class B Drug, Uninsured Motor Vehicle, and Operating MV with a suspended license. A 31-year- old male from Sandwich was arrested and charged with Possession of Class A Drug and Possession of Class B Drug.