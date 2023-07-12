You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Two Sandwich men facing drug charges

Two Sandwich men facing drug charges

July 12, 2023


SANDWICH – From Sandwich Police: On Wednesday July 12, 2023 at approximately 8:00 AM, Officer Huska responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle which had been parked overnight at a business. After Locating the vehicle and their occupants, Officer Huska alerted to several items in view. This sparked further investigation which lead to the location and seizure of illegal narcotics and paraphernalia. A 30-year-old male from Boston was arrested and charged with Possession of Class A Drug, Possession of Class B Drug, Uninsured Motor Vehicle, and Operating MV with a suspended license. A 31-year- old male from Sandwich was arrested and charged with Possession of Class A Drug and Possession of Class B Drug.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 