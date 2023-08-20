You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Vehicle crashes into woods on Route 6 in Yarmouth

Vehicle crashes into woods on Route 6 in Yarmouth

August 20, 2023

YARMOUTH – A vehicle reportedly crashed into the woods on Route 6 in Yarmouth around 9:45 AM Sunday. The crash happened westbound past Union Street (Exit 75). The driver was evaluated at the scene by EMTs. Traffic slowdowns were reported in the area. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

