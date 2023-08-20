YARMOUTH – A vehicle reportedly crashed into the woods on Route 6 in Yarmouth around 9:45 AM Sunday. The crash happened westbound past Union Street (Exit 75). The driver was evaluated at the scene by EMTs. Traffic slowdowns were reported in the area. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Vehicle crashes into woods on Route 6 in Yarmouth
August 20, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Cape Cod’s Two Hospitals Receive High Marks For Patient Care
- Regional Nonprofits Receive Grants Targeting Inequities In Maternal Health
- VIDEO: Sunday Journal – Cape Cod Baseball League Wrap Up with Director of Public Relations Michael Lane
- Sunday Journal – Sharks, Climate Change and Tourism with Professor Mariah Tinger
- Sunday Journal – What it’s like on the Front Lines of Disaster with the Massachusetts Red Cross
- Cape Cod Events to Alter Steamship Authority Schedules
- Barnstable County Commissioners Oppose Nuclear Power Station Wastewater Discharge
- PHOTOS & VIDEO: Two Critically Endangered Sea Turtles Released Off Cape Cod
- Over 50,000 Fans Attended Cape League Playoffs
- LISTEN: Falmouth Road Race Returns for 51st Iteration
- Missing Line the Cause of Loose Steamship Authority Ferry
- Yarmouth Allocates $140,000 in Funding for Tourism Promotion
- Cape Cod Commission Evaluating Broadband Speed