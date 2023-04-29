Vehicle crashes through building in Hyannis





HYANNIS – A vehicle reportedly drove through a building in Hyannis about 9:30 PM Friday. The incident happened at 745 Falmouth Road (Route 28), a building that houses several businesses. The driver was able to get out of the vehicle and appeared to have escaped any serious injuries. Due to the extensive damage, a building inspector was called to checked the integrity of the structure. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Photos by David Curran/Satellite News Service/CWN (used with permission)