You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Vehicle crashes through building in Hyannis

Vehicle crashes through building in Hyannis

April 28, 2023



HYANNIS – A vehicle reportedly drove through a building in Hyannis about 9:30 PM Friday. The incident happened at 745 Falmouth Road (Route 28), a building that houses several businesses. The driver was able to get out of the vehicle and appeared to have escaped any serious injuries. Due to the extensive damage, a building inspector was called to checked the integrity of the structure. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Photos by David Curran/Satellite News Service/CWN (used with permission)

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 