HYANNIS – A vehicle reportedly drove through a building in Hyannis about 9:30 PM Friday. The incident happened at 745 Falmouth Road (Route 28), a building that houses several businesses. The driver was able to get out of the vehicle and appeared to have escaped any serious injuries. Due to the extensive damage, a building inspector was called to checked the integrity of the structure. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Photos by David Curran/Satellite News Service/CWN (used with permission)
Vehicle crashes through building in Hyannis
April 28, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Sunday Journal – Barnstable County Commissioner Responds to EPA Findings on Joint Base Gun Range
- Sunday Journal – Barnstable County Water Lab Director Talks Safety Testing, PFAS and More
- Sunday Journal – AAA Northeast’s Environmental, Social, and Governance Report
- Cape & Islands United Way Plans Community Baby Shower
- Barnstable Announces Tourism Grant Program
- Two Cape Groups Get Funding to Reduce Plastic Waste
- Community Health Center Introduces New Chief Medical Officer
- Wellfleet’s Commercial Bottle Ban Begins May 1
- EPA Draft Determination Opposes Joint Base Machine Gun Range
- Massachusetts House Approves $56B State Budget Plan
- Harwich Invites Public To Tour De Trash Cleanup
- Motta Field Design Concept to be Unveiled May 3
- Yarmouth Approves Two Single-Use Plastics Bans