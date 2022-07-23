You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Vehicle rolls on roof in Osterville

Vehicle rolls on roof in Osterville

July 23, 2022

OSTERVILLE – A crash in Osterville left a vehicle on its roof. The crash happened shortly before 6 PM in the 1200 block of Main Street in Osterville. Two people were evaluated for injuries that were not life-threatening. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

