OSTERVILLE – A crash in Osterville left a vehicle on its roof. The crash happened shortly before 6 PM in the 1200 block of Main Street in Osterville. Two people were evaluated for injuries that were not life-threatening. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Vehicle rolls on roof in Osterville
July 23, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
